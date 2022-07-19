White County Republican Chairman Shannon Mattix has announced a vacancy for the Chalmers Clerk Treasurer position due to a resignation. Interested candidates must meet the following criteria to serve in the position; be a resident of Chalmers inside of town limits, willing to learn the Clerk/Treasurer position to complete the term and be in good standing with the Republican Party at the discretion of the chairman. Candidates interested have a deadline of Aug. 5, at noon.
The position becomes available no later than Sept. 9.