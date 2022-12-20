Indiana State Police

LAFAYETTE — The Indiana State Police announced that it will be stepping up patrols as part of the Safe Family Travel holiday enforcement campaign. Starting this week, officers will be out in greater numbers showing zero tolerance for anyone driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department joins more than 200 participating law enforcement agencies in the campaign, which runs through January 1 of next year. While officers will be targeting impaired drivers, they will also be on high alert for seat belt violations and other forms of unsafe driving. Their goal is to help ensure people make it to and from their celebrations safely.

