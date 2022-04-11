DELPHI — Investigators working on the 2017 double-homicides of two teenage girls in Delphi are asking the public for more help.
According to the Indiana State Police, the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force working on searching for the killer of Liberty German and Abigail Williams is searching for people who may have communicated with the profile “anthony_shots” on a social media application called Yellow, which is now currently known as Yubo.
Earlier this year, investigators asked people to come forward with information about the deaths of 13-year-old Williams and 14-year-old German, who went missing Feb. 13, 2017, while walking on the Monon High Bridge Trail in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next day.
Despite a video and a voice recording of the alleged suspect, ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter has said they have been unable to get “that final piece of the puzzle” to move forward with the case.
Dubbed as “Tinder for teens,” Yubo is a social media app which lets teenagers interact with one another. The app has more than 20 million users worldwide and was created by three French engineering students.
Yubo allows teens to find new friends by swiping left or right to connect and live stream. The change of name and new safety features enables app users to communicate with whomever they want to by simply swiping and chatting. The app is suitable for Apple and Android smartphones and is free to use.
There is a minimum age limit of 13 on Yubo and anyone under 17 who sets up a profile has to confirm they have the permission of a parent or guardian.
Teen age 13 to 17 have their own community that is separate from adults who use the app.
Police have been investigating the “anthony_shots” profile on other social media apps which they have publicly stated has been used by Kegan Kline, a man who was arrested in Miami County for various offenses that include possession of child pornography, child exploitation, child solicitation and synthetic identity deception – a combination of fabricated credentials where the implied identity is not associated with a real person.
Police want people who have communicated with the profile to come forward. They also want to know when, how and on which form of social media was used to communicate with anthony_shots, and if anyone was asked for a meeting or attempted to obtain a home address.
Investigators would also like to obtain all saved images and conversations with the anthony_shots profile.
Police have not publicly established a link between the Delphi homicides and Kline, despite a search warrant that was executed on Kline about a 11 days after Williams’ and German’s bodies were found.
Police with information about the case are strongly urged to contact law enforcement by utilizing the TIP HOTLINE: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.
People are asked to provide as much information as possible, such as the name of the person of interest, their date of birth or approximate age, physical description, address, vehicle information, why they could be involved, and if they have a connection to Delphi.