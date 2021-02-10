LOGANSPORT — Police are currently searching for a man believed to be involved in a domestic dispute and the taking of a hostage.
At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Indiana State Police, Logansport Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation which they say possibly involved a hostage and a barricaded man at a home on in the 3300 block of Pottawatomie Road.
During the investigation, police said evidence indicates the suspect has fled the home and is possibly traveling on foot.
His identification has not been verified but he is believed to be a Hispanic male, about 40 years old and standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He is 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothing.
He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
If the public sees a man matching the description, they are asked to call 911 and give a location.
There are currently multiple law enforcement officers searching for the suspect. In an abundance of caution, schools in Logansport have been placed on lock down.
The public should expect a large law enforcement presence on Pottawattamie Road and should avoid the area if possible.
This is a ongoing situation. Further information will be released as it becomes relevant and is verified.