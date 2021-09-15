LAFAYETTE — Police successfully rescued a man from the top of a downtown parking garage Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to jump.
According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, the man, 22, had called emergency dispatchers around 12:26 p.m. and threatened to jump from the Tippecanoe County Parking Garage, 215 Columbia St., Lafayette, for unknown reasons.
The man, whose name was not divulged, was seated on the top wall of the parking garage with his legs hanging over the ledge.
Eastbound traffic on State Street was stopped briefly while law enforcement communicated with the man.
After about 27 minutes, police said they were able to get the man off the ledge. He was later transported to a local hospital for a mental health assessment and further treatment.
The man, nor anyone else at the scene was injured.