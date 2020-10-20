MONTICELLO — Numerous law enforcement agencies around the state want your drugs — and they'll gladly accept them with no questions asked.
Between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24, participating local, county and state police agencies will accept expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment – not to mention the threat of arrest and prosecution.
It’s all part of the 19th annual Drug Take-Back Day, a partnership between the Indiana State Police and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency.
The program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal.
This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
Collection sites in and around Monticello include the White County Sheriff’s Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Department (which also has a 24/7 drop box), Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police District 14 office on Indiana 43 in West Lafayette, south of Brookston.
According to ISP Capt. Ron Galaviz, the initiative addresses a public safety and public health issue.
“Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse,” he said. “Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.”
He also said people are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose both potential safety and health hazards.
To locate the nearest ISP post to your home or business, visit https://www.in.gov/isp/2382.htm. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, visit https://bit.ly/3o8QwCK.