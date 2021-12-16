MONTICELLO — Police say a social media post warning people to stay home from school due to an alleged shooting threat within the Twin Lakes School Corporation has no credibility.
According to Monticello Police Department Det. Ryan Pyle, the threat emerged on a social media platform.
“It doesn’t appear that there is any merit to anything,” he said. “It’ seems to be a social media-fueled frenzy. There is no merit that we can find. There is really nothing behind it. There was no actual student who stated anything.
“It was just a lot of hearsay, and with the addition of social media, it just spiraled out of control very quickly.”
Twin Lakes School Corporation Superintendent Deb Metzger sent a letter Dec. 16 to parents addressing the threat that appeared on TikTok, a popular social media app, which refers to a threat to school safety on Dec. 17.
“The post appears to be part of a national TikTok trend and did not originate in our school district,” she stated. “We have heard reports from other districts that the same post is circulating in their schools. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously.”
School officials originally sent an email to parents at 9:31 a.m. Dec. 16, stating, "We are aware of the indirect threats made to TLSC. We are working with law enforcement and our school resource officers."
A second email, sent at 9:39 a.m. Dec. 16, stated, "There is no need for concern. The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance."
Pyle said the shooting threat seems to be part of a rumor statewide and “somehow Twin Lakes got lumped into it.”
“There is nothing we can find that there is anything behind (the threat) at all,” he said.
The social media post specifically stated that “People in Monticello Indiana [sic] need to stay home tomorrow (12-16-2021) this [sic] is not a prank their [sic] has been people saying theirs [sic] going to be a school shooting … I need you guys to take this seriously and stay home.” Praying hands and two heart emoticons followed the post.
The two schools named in that post, as seen on Snapchat, were Roosevelt Middle School and Twin Lakes High School.
“Unfortunately, due to the nature of (the post), we have to take it seriously,” Pyle said. “Quite a few of us were there roaming the halls at both schools. At the very least, we were there as a presence just in case and try to follow up on anything we could.”
Metzger said students and visitors to the schools will see “an increased police presence inside and outside our buildings” Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.
She said the situation serves as an example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats.
“Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff,” Metzger stated. “We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”
Metzger added that students are encouraged to alert a staff member or other trusted adult should they become aware of any potential threat posted on social media “or anywhere else.”
“Please refrain from posting this information on other social media sites and causing more panic and miscommunication,” she stated.