The Board of Directors of Peoples Community Bank of Monticello is pleased to recognize the 2023 recipients of our scholarship program. This program began in 1999 to commemorate Peoples 100 year anniversary of doing business in White County. These scholarships are available to graduating students who are planning to continue their education at an Indiana College or University. Each scholarship will consist of $2,000 annually in financial aid for a period of two years. Five scholarships will be awarded each year. Peoples Community Bank of Monticello adopts the philosophy that the graduating students of today are our leaders of tomorrow and wants to assist them in achieving their goals to become those leaders.
The students who have been selected to receive this year's awards are as follows: From Twin Lakes:
Mayah McCarty, daughter of Bradley and Amy McCarty, will be attending Ball State University with a major in Journalism.
Alexis Dobbs, daughter of Johnathan Dobbs, will be attending Ball State University with a major in Criminal Justice.
Jasmine Culp, daughter of Valarie and Chris Culp, will be attending University of Wyoming with a major in Ag Ed and a minor in Ag business .
Ameka Battle, daughter of Tiffany Vernon, will be attending Manchester University for Nursing. From Frontier:
Alexis Johnson, daughter of Angel and Shawn Johnson, will be attending Wabash with a major in Physical Therapy Assistant.
Peoples Community Bank would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these students who have completed their high school careers and intend to pursue further educational goals. We wish them the best of luck in their career goals.