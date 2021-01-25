MONTICELLO — Peg Minnicus has called it a career.
Minnicus retired Jan. 8 from Carroll White REMC after 33 years in the rural electric cooperative world. She began her REMC career in 1989 and worked in a variety of positions, mostly with member services, which was her passion.
“Peg’s career with the co-op has been dedicated to learning in order to serve our members in exceptional ways,” said Randy W. Price, CW REMC's CEO. “Her work ethic is to be applauded. Peg’s strong dedication to our members led her to be involved in so many efforts: RELITE, Leadership Edge, a CASA volunteer, Junior Achievement, 4-H, Touchstone Energy Camp and Delphi Rotary Club. She exemplifies self before others.”
Casey Crabb, the co-op's communications and public relations manager, said Minnicus was the inspiration and glue that started Touchstone Energy Camp, a legacy that, since its inception, has impacted thousands of Hoosier kids.
“Peg is the founding mother of Touchstone Energy Camp,” he said.
Minnicus said she brought the idea back to Indiana from a youth camp in Nebraska.
“I met an REMC employee who developed a camp in Nebraska for high school students," she said. "I received her newsletter and I thought that we had the perfect venue to start a camp right in our own backyard at Camp Tecumseh.”
An Indiana REMC Touchstone Energy Camp team was formed and meetings began.
“It took two years of planning,” Minnicus said. “We went to camps all around the state. We decided that this camp would focus on younger students to inspire them before they might consider Youth Tour, which is geared for high school students.”
Each year, sixth grade students going into seventh grade from across Indiana gather in Brookston to learn about energy while making new friends and enjoying camp activities and games. Minnicus estimated about 2,200 students have attended camp over the years.
“Peg’s legacy will always be highlighted by being the driving force and founder of the Touchstone Energy Camp for youth all over Indiana,” Price said. “Due to her steadfast commitment on this front, Peg received the state’s highest honor in the Member Services section, the Tom Taylor Award.”
The Tom Taylor Award is presented annually to an Indiana electric cooperative member service employee who has demonstrated excellence in leadership, attitude and commitment to the electric cooperative principles, Price said.
“Receiving the 2009 Tom Taylor Award meant so much to Peg,” he said. “Tom was a very close friend and mentor to Peg. To be recognized on the state level with this award was very appropriate.”
In addition to state recognition, Minnicus received national recognition, earning the 2014 Spotlight on Excellence award for Best Entry.
“The Spotlight on Excellence Awards program recognizes a body of outstanding work produced by electric cooperative communication and marketing professionals from across the country," reads the award criteria. "The 16 categories reflect the wide scope and valuable contributions of COOP communicators."
Minnicus grew up in Carroll County. In 1984, she married Jerry Minnicus, who also grew up in Carroll County. She and Jerry started and continue to manage Minnicus Family Farms, primarily a row crop and cow-calf operation. Their children, Mark and Morgan (Minnicus) Anderson also work on the family farm.
A graduate of Delphi Community High School, Peg Minnicus also graduated cum laude from Indiana Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science in Management.
She continues to serve on the Carroll County 4-H and Junior Achievement boards. Minnicus said she is most excited about being named president of the Camp Tecumseh Board of Directors.