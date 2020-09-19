REMINGTON — A Remington man is asking for some community support Saturday in recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Don Pampel, a member of the Tri-County School Corporation board and president of the Remington Park board, is asking people in the community to attend a walk at 3 p.m. EST Saturday, Sept. 19, at the new Remington Park.
Eight months ago, Don’s great-nephew, Sam Pampel, passed away from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that develops in the peripheral nervous system. Pampel’s nephew, Tony Pampel, lives in Dallas with his family and was Sam’s father.
Each day in September, Tony walks three-quarters of a mile to raise awareness for not only his late son, but thousands of other children and families who battle childhood cancer.
Three-quarters of a mile is equivalent to the distance between the Ronald McDonald House and the hospital in New York where Sam was treated during the last month of his life.
“I want to share something we are going to do. I lost a great-nephew at 7 years old. My family is walking not only to honor Sam, but to honor all of our loved ones who have fought cancer,” Don said. “If you can’t make it to the park, just head outside and walk three-fourths of a mile in your neighborhood, or just 20 minutes. If you can’t walk, just go outside and reflect — reflect over your memories and loved ones.”
Don said people who want to learn more about Sam and what other families go through can visit his Facebook page and watch videos of Tony, who records his daily walks.
“Each day as he walks, he is going live to share their experience and other stories to raise awareness,” Don said.
Sam’s family had their first concerns when their son fell ill in 2016. At first, the family thought he had an ear infection. But after a visit to an ear, nose and throat specialist, they were sent to Medical City Children’s Hospital for an MRI.
That weekend, the family received Sam’s diagnosis of neuroblastoma. He was just 3 at the time.
Sam immediately started therapy. For six months, he underwent chemotherapy and took multiple medications many times a day. After a relapse in the fifth month, Sam underwent a stronger platinum-based chemotherapy and stem cell rescue.
In 2017, Sam was placed into a medically induced coma, and doctors were unsure if he would wake up. Before Christmas, Sam awakened and, for the next 18 months, things were looking good.
The family went on their first spring break trip that Sam could remember. He played baseball and soccer, and the family, although still living in fear, was starting to feel good about things.
One day Sam woke up with a “screaming headache,” and events quickly spiraled downward. In January, Sam lost his battle with cancer.
Since then, the Pampel family has been spreading awareness in Sam’s honor. They uses Alex’s Lemonade Stand as an organization to raise money and share Sam’s story.
Their official page states, “This September, we will ‘Be Bold & Go Gold’ during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by participating in The Million Mile.
“We will be biking, running and walking together in Sam’s memory. Since the beginning of Sam’s journey in 2016, ALSF has helped support our family. We were provided resources to help us navigate the scary path ahead, ways to help organize all the medicine and appointments Sam would need, and then support for Emmie through the Super Sibs program.
“This past year we were blessed enough to receive financial support for the many flights our family needed to try different treatments and care for Sam in New York. Beyond this, ALSF does so much more: Funding research, helping families navigate and research treatments and more.
“We ask that you help us support them with a donation of any amount. Our goal is to move 100 miles and to get 100 people (whether as a family or each person in your family) to donate $10 and help move us closer to finding a cure for all children with cancer! Thank you for your support!”