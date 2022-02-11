MONTICELLO — Monticello Chapter EK of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently sponsored Ashlee Banes, of Monticello, for a grant from the sisterhood.
Banes recently returned to school to work on a master’s degree in social work from the Indiana University School of Social Work at Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis. She received a grant for $2,000 from the Program for Continuing Education to help her meet her goal.
PCE was established by the organization in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women in the United States and Canada whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.
The grant is available to complete certification or degree-granting programs for those who have not yet received their master’s degree.
The P.E.O. sisterhood provides educational opportunities for women. They do this by offering scholarships, grants, awards and loans to help women enhance their lives through learning.
P.E.O. has been supporting women for 150 years. The impacts of P.E.O. philanthropies change lives for generations. Through its programs, P.E.O has helped more than 116,000 women pursue their educational goals by providing over $383 million in education assistance.
Other P.E.O. projects include the Education Loan Program established in 1907 to lend money to worthy female students to assist them in securing a higher education.
The International Peace Scholarship Fund initiated in 1949 provides scholarships for international women students to pursue graduate study in the United States or Canada.
Scholar Awards, started in 1991, provides substantial awards to women of the United States or Canada who are pursuing advanced degrees or engaged in advanced study and research.
The Star Scholarship, which presents individual awards of $2,500, enables high school seniors to pursue post-secondary education at accredited institutions.
The sisterhood also has owned and supported Cottey College, an accredited liberal arts college for women located in Nevada, Missouri, since 1927.
For more information on P.E.O. or any of its programs, call 574-870-2096.