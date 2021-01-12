WHITE COUNTY — The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to periodically close the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 65 every 15 minutes near the 186-mile marker in White County.
The closures will take place between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Jan. 13-17, weather permitting. Indiana Michigan Power Co. will be stringing electrical lines above the interstate during that time.
Indiana State Police will assist with the temporary closures on I-65. The closures will last no longer than 15 minutes at a time and officers will allow traffic to clear before another closure can begin.
The work schedule is subject to change in the event of inclement weather.
INDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.