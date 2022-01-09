LAFAYETTE — Freezing rain during the weekend caused plenty of havoc for the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Capt. Robert Hainje, TCSO fielded 183 emergency-related (911) calls and responded to 64 crashes and 19 slide-offs. Of the crashes, there were 53 involving property damage and 11 personal injury crashes.
Hainje said the freezing rain was primarily in the northern half of the county.
He said there was one serious injury crash that occurred because of icy road conditions. It happened around 5:47 p.m. Jan. 8 north of County Line Road West near Otterbein when TCSO and the Otterbein Area Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash.
According to Hainje, a 2019 Honda CRV, driven by William Hollis, 79, of Otterbein, was traveling north and ran off the side of the road due to the icy conditions. The vehicle entered a field and flipped, ejecting Hollis from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Hollis suffered a head injury and was transported to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition. He was then transferred to Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment.
TCSO investigation revealed Hollis was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but determined that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.
Hainje and TCSO reminds people to slow down, avoid traveling during snow and ice events, and to always wear a seat belt when driving or riding in any vehicle.