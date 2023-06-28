DNR boat photo

In an effort to educate recreational boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, Indiana Conservation Officers will participate in the annual Operation Dry Water national campaign, which is July 1-3 this year.

Alcohol use continues to be the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths and a leading contributor in boating accidents. The mission of Operation Dry Water is to decrease their occurrence through amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement.

