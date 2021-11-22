MONTICELLO — Dan Oldenkamp has been selected as the newest member of the Monticello City Council.
Oldenkamp will take his seat in the council chambers on Jan. 1, 2022. He will replace Ralph Widmer, who resigned earlier this month, citing plans to travel and spend more time with family.
Oldenkamp will finish out the remaining two years of Widmer’s term in office in Ward 4. Widmer’s resignation is effective at midnight Dec. 31.
According to White County GOP Chairman Shannon Mattix, four people applied for the city council position.
“It is always a difficult decision to make, however I have encouraged the others not selected to stay active and involved,” he said. “None of the applicants have previously ran or held an elected office.”
Mattix said Oldenkamp’s credentials “rose to the top” from his active community involvement.
“From the United Way to SOMA (Streets of Monticello Association) to holding the current position of president on the Monticello Redevelopment Commission, Dan has been steadfast in his leadership to the City of Monticello and White County,“ Mattix said. “I feel Dan has great leadership qualities now and into the future for the City of Monticello and the Republican Party.”
Mattix once again offered his thanks to Widmer for his years of service on the council and said he’s looking forward to Oldenkamp’s service to help keep moving things forward for the city.
Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross said she is extremely pleased with Oldenkamp’s appointment.
“Dan has a working knowledge of city government and a true servant's heart,” she said. “I have no doubt that he will represent his constituents with honor and humility. We will miss Councilman Ralph Widmer but know that Dan will be able to step into this position.
“I thank Shannon Mattix and the Republican Party for their wise appointment.”