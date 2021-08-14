REYNOLDS — Town operations in Reynolds have been tossed into a tailspin thanks to several staff and council resignations during the last several weeks.
It’s caused a billing backlog. Meters haven’t been read and recorded in about a month, and water bills haven’t been sent to town customers in a timely fashion.
And the town office hasn't been open.
It started with the resignations of former Clerk Treasurer Jennifer Segal, her utility clerk Tracy Mayhill, and two consecutive town board presidents — Charlie VanVoorst and Stacey Morgan.
That’s left the remaining council members — Carol Hendress, Sid Holderly, Mike Cochran and Aaron Reumler — left with the task of keeping things moving as best as they can.
“It’s just been tough to find people to fill those positions. It has not been easy,” Hendress said.
Because Reynolds doesn’t have a clerk treasurer, the town entered into an inter-local agreement with the Town of Wolcott and its clerk treasurer, Pam Bennett, to fulfill those duties until the Reynolds position is filled.
According to State Board of Accounts, the inter-local agreement with Wolcott can continue until the end of the Reynolds clerk treasurer’s original term, which is December 2023.
“That’s not something we will probably want to do, obviously,” Hendress said, “but we don’t just have to hurry up and throw someone into that position, either. There has been a lot of turnover in that position the last several years. Personally, I would like to take the time make sure we get someone who’s interested in it long-term and will want to run for it again in two years.”
In the meantime, Hendress, who was elected to the board nine months ago along with Cochran, is serving as acting town council president. Holderly, the lone veteran board member, has been authorized to sign checks and claims in lieu of a clerk treasurer.
When Segal resigned effective July 1, the White County GOP and its chairman, Shannon Mattix, put out a call for replacement candidates. But that call went largely unanswered. The responsibility of finding a new clerk treasurer fell back to the Reynolds town council. That, in in turn, kick-started the inter-local agreement between Reynolds and Wolcott.
While Bennett is essentially performing two jobs, she only has time to handle Reynolds’ business twice per week — and it’s usually after-hours. That leaves the Reynolds office closed.
“Right now, we don’t have anyone in that office during daytime hours. That’s when the water and utility superintendent (Bob Hall) needs to get in and use the computer system to upload meter readings so the water bills can go out,” Hendress said. “That’s been an issue because he can’t get in there and work on it.
“We’re doing the best we can with what we have.”
Along with trying to find a new clerk treasurer, the board is also searching for a new member. Reumler submitted his letter of intent to join during the August meeting — at the same time Morgan submitted her resignation.
“Yeah, we’re in a very unique situation,” Hendress said. “(The situation has) put a hurt on the payroll people because they were supposed to get paid (Aug. 12) and Pam (Bennett) can’t get to our office until (Aug. 16).
“They all understand and have been very cooperative.”
Bennett’s first priority is her job as Wolcott’s clerk treasurer, Hendress said.
“She’s been great and has done all she can,” she said. “When you put eight or nine hours in at one job, you don’t want to come over and put in another eight or nine hours.”
As for what to do about late water bills, Hendress said the issue will be discussed at next month’s meeting. Once a full board is in place, she said they will conduct elections to determine a new council president and vice president.
To add to the chaos, Hendress said it is also budget time, with which she and most other board members have little to no experience. Bennett’s been helping with that, too.
“Yeah, it’s just a little bit of stress,” she said. “We will get there. We’ll get it all figured out.”