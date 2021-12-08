MONON — North White football’s Parker Smith shined on the gridiron during the 2021 season.
He’s also a star performer in the classroom.
Smith, a senior, was honored by the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana High School Athletic Association and the Indiana Football Coaches Association with a spot on the Colts’ Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team.
The team honors high school football student-athletes who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.
“I feel very grateful to have earned this honor,” Smith, a running back for the Vikings, said via email. “However, I could not have done it without my team. It was a privilege to be a member of the North White Vikings. I would like to thank all my teachers, coaches and teammates for helping me to be able to receive this award.”
Now in its 23rd year, nominations for the award are collected from coaches across the state each season. The IFCA then selects the top student-athletes to receive the recognition.
This year’s team includes 24 seniors — 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two special teams players. All are ranked in the top five percent of their class, and 16 are either class valedictorian or salutatorian.
Smith is listed as the Class of 2022’s likely valedictorian. His mother, Jodi Smith, North White’s varsity volleyball coach, said her son has a 4.56 grade point average (on a 4.33 GPA scale) and has applied to the following colleges of his choice: Georgia Tech, Alabama, Northwestern, Stanford and Purdue.
“Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement. This is a very competitive team to be apart of and these young men and their families should be proud,” said Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior. “We are pleased to join with the IHSAA and IFCA to continue honoring these student-athletes each year for a job well done.”
During the season, Smith sparkled as the Vikings’ go-to rushing threat. All told, he rushed for 852 yards on 142 carries and scored 10 touchdowns. He also grabbed 10 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown — giving him 1,018 all-purpose yards.
Defensively, Smith recorded 43 tackles — 17 solo.
Smith ran for 154 yards on 24 carries Oct. 1 against South Newton; 118 yards on 20 carries Sept. 18 against Eastern Greene; 137 yards on 18 carries Sept. 11 against Tri-County; and 246 yards on 19 carries Aug. 27 against Frontier (282 all-purpose yards).
North White finished 4-4 overall and 4-1 in the Midwest Conference, good for second place behind league champion North Newton.
“He’s a stellar student-athlete here at North White,” said Kirk Quasebarth, North White’s head football coach. “He has always excelled in the classroom. He had a pretty good football season. The kid basically lives in the weight room and takes care of his academics. That’s Parker in the nutshell.”
Other offensive players joining Smith were Greensburg wide receiver Jonathan Ralston (valedictorian), Tell City tight end Jason Naviaux (salutatorian), Fountain Central running back Austin Pickett (valedictorian), Winamac lineman Brendan Day (valedictorian), North Montgomery lineman Benjamin Pietsch (valedictorian), South Spencer lineman John Brown (valedictorian), Indianapolis Roncalli lineman Sam Secrest, Boonville wide receiver Mason Phillips, Decatur Central quarterback Javon Tracy, Monroe Central lineman Caleb Snyder, and Eastbrook kicker Lucas Shilts.
Those chosen on defense were Valparaiso lineman Micah Nathan, Zionsville lineman Owen Readinger, South Bend Saint Joseph linemen Zach Kennedy, Terre Haute North linebacker Griffin Klingerman (valedictorian), Caston linebacker Sam Smith (valedictorian), Blackford linebacker Scott Winger (salutatorian), Hamilton Southeastern linebacker Louden Sundling, Crawford County punter Keith Brooks, and defensive backs Lucky Deignan (Brebeuf Jesuit). Nicholas Shuble (LaPorte), Evan Reff (Castle) and Devin Frazier (Centerville).