MONON — Students in Karyl Shields’ art class at North White Jr./Sr. High School have contributed to telling the story of Monon’s rich railroad history through a couple of new murals now on display in the downtown area.
The mural project, sponsored by the All Aboard Monon Main Street Association, shows an 1800s-era steam engine and a 1960s-era passenger train.
“Since we had two twin panels to work with, the students thought they should complement each (other) in addition to expressing the heritage of Monon through time,” Shields said. “The idea was to cover the span of the Monon passenger line which ran from Chicago to Lake Erie.”
The murals are currently on display in the upper windows of the corner main street building (Market and 4th streets) directly above a mural featuring the American flag, Indiana state flag and seal, White County seal and Monon emblem designed, created and painted by lifelong Monon resident Pat Newbold. That work was completed in October 2020.
Shields said the mural on the left shows an 1800s steam engine that was a common sight in the area, while the mural on the right shows the last passenger train that stopped operations in the 1960s. The train tracks shown in the right panel are no longer in existence, she said, but were located near the present-day depot.
“The (panel) on the left was painted in sepia tones to capture its antiquity and the one on right (was painted) in color to show more current times,” Shields said. “My high school painting students worked on both paintings since September.”
North White students Pablo Ramirez, Dakota Vorce, Braylyn Roberts and Iris Soraya designed the murals.
Shields said she was approached by Julie Gutwein, a member of All Aboard Monon, to contribute to the project.
“I always like to accept opportunities that give back to the community for our students,” she said
Gutwein said it was Newbold who first suggested that North White students design the images for the upper windows.
“Ms. Shields was contacted and immediately agreed to the idea,” she said. “(Shields) and I discussed Monon history and I loaned her several books and historic postcards. She and her students decided on the railroad theme.”
Gutwein said the project has enabled North White’s students to learn more about local history.
“These students don’t know much about Monon’s history, such as why the town is called Monon and not named after the railroad founder James Brooks’ family — like Brookston and Francesville are,” she said. “Now these students know a little more about the community and they have contributed to the beautification of Monon.”
Funding for the panels, as well as the patriotic murals, was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of White County to All Aboard Monon Main Street Association and administered by White County United Way.
Officers and volunteers from All Aboard Monon and the Monon Civic Preservation Society installed the lower panels. The window panels were installed with the assistance of the Town of Monon using the town’s bucket truck.
“This project definitely has been a cooperative effort by the town, North White schools, All Aboard Monon Main Street, Community Foundation of White County, White County United Way and many volunteers,” Gutwein said.