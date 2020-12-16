MONON — The North White School Board honored two of its members at their December meeting by recognizing them with a plaque for their service to the school corporation.
Terry Young and Shannon Mattix will be leaving the board at the end of the year.
Smith not only served as a school board member for four years, but he was also the school board attorney for some time prior to becoming a board member.
Mattix is the longest-serving board member as he will be completing 16.5 years of consecutive service as a school board member, most of which he served as president of the board.