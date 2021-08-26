MONON — North White is returning to the mask.
The northern White County school district will make it mandatory in certain situations for all students and staff to wear masks and perform other COVID-19 precautions until further notice.
The North White School Corporation board voted Aug. 25 to return to wearing masks in hopes that the wearing of masks will help reduce the recently rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the school system.
The mandatory mask-wearing at North White begins Aug. 30.
Superintendent Nick Eccles said North White has seen more positive COVID-19 cases among students within the first two weeks of the new school year than at any point during the 2020-21 academic year.
“So our school board took action to help the situation,” he said.
Masks will be mandatory on all school buses — drivers and riders, except when the outdoor heat index reaches 90 degrees Fahrenheit — as well as in classrooms and other areas deemed appropriate where social distancing of six feet can’t be achieved.
Eccles said masks will not be mandatory during passing periods or during lunch because students will be in assigned seats.
The school board also hopes the action will reduce number of students required to quarantine — keeping students in school, as opposed to reverting to virtual learning.
“Our threshold for changing to virtual education is set at 5% of our entire school population testing positive for COVID,” Eccles said.
Exceptions, he said, include if the school lacks the necessary staffing for in-person classes, North White may have to go virtual prior to meeting that 5% threshold.
Other measures instituted by the school board include spacing desks — as many as possible inside each classroom — at least six feet apart, and spreading students out across the lunchroom via assigned seating to minimize students considered a close contact.
The school also plans to continue cleaning and disinfecting as much as possible — as it has done since the beginning of the pandemic. Any student who is quarantined will receive information on what tests are needed to return to in-person classes.
Athletics will follow the Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines, Eccles said.
North White went to virtual learning this week and returned to in-person classes Aug. 26. Classes and some athletic contests were also canceled – for a variety of reasons — Aug. 19, but the North White cross country invitational continued as planned at Monon City Park.