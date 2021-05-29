MONON — As 53 students prepared to turn their tassels May 28 at North White High School, it was difficult to ignore how quickly the ceremony took place, from start to finish.
Thirteen — in some cases, more — years of school for the Class of 2021 culminated in North White’s 58th commencement that wrapped up in less than 40 minutes.
Technically still in the COVID-19 health emergency but with far less restrictions than a year ago that forced the school district to go to a "drive-through" style commencement in a bus garage, graduation speeches were short in both length and number.
This year's commencement was an efficient yet fulfilling ceremony for the 53 students-turned-alumni seated — still socially distanced — on the gym floor, with friends and family in the mostly-filled bleachers watching them punctuate their prep scholastic achievement.
Seniors Logan Manns, Elesia Lewis, Ben Lourwood, Mackenzie Smolek and NeVaeh VanVoorst join the band one last time and played "The Star-Spangled Banner" to kick off the graduation ceremony.
Class salutatorian Jaylin Rowe gave the welcome address and history of the class, while valedictorian Olivia Allen issued the class challenge.
Superintendent Nick Eccles told the class in his short speech, prior to handing out diplomas, that they have been a wonderful class and have represented North White in a positive manner throughout their entire high school careers.
“You will go far in your life if you make a habit of choosing to do what is right and dedicate yourself to being the very best that you can be,” he said. “I hope that you stay grounded, keep your integrity intact, and continue to demonstrate the true qualities of being a graduate of North White High School."
After receiving their diplomas, students gathered in a semi-circle on the floor and watched a slide-show presentation that featured each student's photo accompanied by a baby or early childhood photo.
“And one last item that I want to remind you of is," Eccles said, "'Once a Viking, always a Viking.'"