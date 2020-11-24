MONTICELLO — The Sagamore Boy Scouts, the Growing Patch Learning Center and the Monticello Rotary Club are the November recipients of Community Relief Fund dollars distributed by the White County United Way.
According to Nikie Jenkinson, executive director of WCUW, the Sagamore Boy Scouts were selected so they could purchase additional sanitation equipment to help keep working environments safe for scouts, families, volunteers and staff.
The Growing Patch Learning Center in Remington received funding to help them continue to meet capacity and social distancing guidelines as well as subsidizing for additional expenses.
The Monticello Rotary Club received dollars to expand the free Wi-Fi service at Monticello City Park that will allow children to complete remote learning, as well as help organizations safely host outdoor meetings during the COVID-19 health emergency.
The Community Relief Fund was created to first assist any non-profit social service organization serving White, Jasper, or Pulaski counties that may be suffering the immediate physical, social and economic effects of the COVID-19 health emergency. The White County United Way was able to meet these needs, allocating $124,995 to these organizations thus far.
“Now, the United Way is focusing on providing financial assistance to help strengthen the overall social service response in the region,” Jenkinson stated in a press release. “The goal is to become more aware of social service gaps in our communities and use resources to both immediately respond and create an environment of lasting change.
“The Community Relief Fund is a great avenue to assist in finding these community-based solutions for current crises and beyond.”
The Community Relief Fund is a sponsored project of Indiana United Ways with funding provided by Lilly Endowment Inc. The White County United Way is in partnership with the Community Foundation of White County, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County, and the Jasper Newton Foundation.
Applications for December will be due at midnight Dec. 10. Interested organizations should visit whitecountyunitedway.org and download the grant application found on the Community Relief Fund page.
For more information, contact Jenkinson at whitecountyunitedway@gmail.com or call 574-583-6544.
Angel Tree
Registration for the annual Angel Tree has ended. People who wish to adopt angels may find them on the tree at the Sportsman Inn or by emailing angeltree@whitecountyunitedway.org.
The White County United Way office is closed to the public due to the current COVID rating and will not distribute angel tags nor accept gifts at that location.
To maintain distancing and safety for all, gifts may be dropped off between 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3 or Dec. 6 in a drive-through process at Zion Bethel Church, at the corner of Ohio and Third streets in Monticello.
Donors are asked to hold on to gifts until then. Those who registered for Angel Tree should have received an email confirmation with an assigned number and pickup time for Dec. 13. If not, check the email spam folder before sending an email to angeltree@whitecountyunitedway for more information.