MONTICELLO — Katie Pullman Black, White County Health Department Administrative Assistant, introduced the new School liaison, Nichole Dulin, to the White County Commissioners. Dulin earned her RN in nursing a few years ago and has been a hospital nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Delphi, before becoming the White County School liaison.
“I’m looking forward to be a partner in the schools, helping to expand programming for the children to improve their health and teach health-related education,” Dulin told the commissioners.