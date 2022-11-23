MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello welcomed a new officer to the police department on Monday, Nov. 21, at the city council meeting. Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to Walker Donley while his mother, Stacy Steele held the Bible for him.
After the swearing-in ceremony, Gross said, “I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Walker earlier today. Congratulations!” She thanked the team of officers who were present for the ceremony as well.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Oldenkamp announced he would be resigning his position on the board effective Dec. 31. “It’s been an honor and a privilege,” he said. Gross said “Our thoughts are with you and we support you.”
Clerk/Treasurer Jim Manns said, “Our prayers are with you,” and City Attorney George Loy thanked Oldenkamp for his service to the city and said he is thankful for his service as well.
Oldenkamp currenlty represents District 4.
Terri Littleton, an associate member of the Marine Corp League Michael Walters Detachment, which is in charge of the Toys for Tots campaign this year, asked for permission to hold a bucket shake to benefit the program for White County on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 2 – 4 p.m. (ending time is tentative and may be increased to 5 p.m. Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz said he had no issues with the request. Councilman Dan Oldenkamp advised there may not be much traffic due to the holiday. Gross said, “I think it’s a worthy cause.” The council voted unanimously in favor of the request.
Taking care of year end budget issues, the council approved transfers of funds from line item budgets. For the street department, transferred funds will be encumbered to allow the purchase of a new leaf vacuum truck, which was approved in October. The encumbrances will be brought up next month so funds will be available in 2023. The police department transferred funds from unused salary money to buy two new Ford Explorers this year. Kyburz said the vehicles will increase $8,000 in cost next year so it was important to purchase them now. He said the department has an aging fleet, with some of the older vehicles needing expensive repairs. Three vehicles have recently needed new drive shafts.
Ideally, he said, the police vehicles should be replaced every five to six years and many of the current cars are beyond that age. He said they will probably still need to purchase a couple more next year but are ahead on the two new vehicles they are purchasing this year.
After the second reading of the transfer ordinances, the council approved both in 5-0 votes. They also approved the second reading of the redistricting ordinance, which leaves the districts as is for the next 10 years.