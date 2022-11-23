Oath of Office

Mayor Cathy Gross gives the oath of office to new city police officer Walker Donley, with his mother, Stacy Steele, assisting by holding the Bible for him.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello welcomed a new officer to the police department on Monday, Nov. 21, at the city council meeting. Mayor Cathy Gross gave the oath of office to Walker Donley while his mother, Stacy Steele held the Bible for him.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Gross said, “I had the distinct pleasure of meeting Walker earlier today. Congratulations!” She thanked the team of officers who were present for the ceremony as well.

