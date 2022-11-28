Jay Janke wanted sent an update on the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Campaign, which began Friday Nov. 25.
"We had a last-minute change in bell ringing locations after Rural King decided to not allow us to ring this year after originally giving us the approval. We were told that a decision was made at the corporate level to not allow us to ring bells there this year. We immediately approached the very community minded Ace Hardware, Brad and Shari Moore, and they graciously agreed to allow us to ring bells inside their store." he said.