REYNOLDS — New Hope Lutheran Church has a new, more permanent home.
The church is now using the Old Reynolds School as its new home. It had its first service there Nov. 1, led by pastor of record Scott Vana, and dedicated its new worship space.
“We are excited about this new start for our church family,” said Council President Jim Culross. “We are blessed to be able to once again have a visible presence in the community and look forward to serving our neighbors in Reynolds and beyond.”
The church had been sharing space since late last year with Monticello First Presbyterian Church, which extended a helping hand when New Hope Lutheran sold its property holdings. The New Hope Lutheran congregation occupied some under-used office space and the chapel at First Presbyterian.
“Since that time, each congregation has conducted worship and community service — sometimes together and sometimes separately,” Culross said.
He said New Hope’s council developed a list of sites in the Monticello area that could potentially serve the congregation as a home for its worship services and office. One by one, he said, sites were eliminated due to excessive cost, space constraints, or concerns about the condition of the properties.
In September, church council members approached Sharon Brooks, Honey Creek Township trustee, about renting space at the Old Reynolds School.
“After a few short back-and-forth discussions, New Hope’s council toured the facility,” Culross said. “Liking what they saw, a congregational meeting was called in mid-October for the members to view the space. After a question-and-answer session, the congregation voted to call the Old Reynolds School their new home.”
The original building of the school opened in the early 1900s. An addition was built on in the 1940s. The building closed as a school in 2010. Since then, it has been the target of various vandalism incidents, including last year when about $36,000 in damage was recorded.
New Hope Lutheran Church is a part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, one of the largest Christian denominations in the United States, with more than 3.7 million members in more than 9,300 congregations across the 50 states and in the Caribbean region.
Known as the church of “God’s work. Our hands,” the ELCA emphasizes the saving grace of God through faith in Jesus Christ, unity among Christians and service in the world. The ELCA’s roots are in the writings of the German church reformer Martin Luther.
New Hope gathers for worship each Sunday morning beginning at 9 a.m. and welcomes all visitors. For information about New Hope Lutheran Church, visit www.newhopelutheranelca.com.