MONTICELLO — Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital is adding a Cardiac Rehabilitation program to its services.
Cardiac Rehab is an exercise and educational program to assist patients to return to a normal, active lifestyle and reduce the risk of future cardiac events.
”IU Health White Memorial is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our cardiac patients by adding cardiac rehabilitation," said Lorri Varnadore, cardiopulmonary, sleep lab, and cardiac/pulmonary manager. “The cardiac rehab program is a combination of education, exercise, goal-setting and long-term maintenance for continued success so our patients may continue to live their best life.”
The cardiac rehabilitation program includes the following features: exercise, education and a meeting with a registered dietitian.
Exercise is used to help patients increase endurance, strength and flexibility. Patients may walk, ride a stationary bike or do exercises in a chair. They will be taught stretches to do before and after exercise and they will use weights to build strength. Pulse, heart rate and oxygen levels may be checked during exercise.
The program also educates patients about their lung problems, including how the lungs work and how their problem may be affecting their breathing. Medication and equipment education is used to show how and when patients should take medications and how to use oxygen (if prescribed). Breathing techniques are also discussed to help patients learn to control shortness of breath, including pursed-lip and diaphragmatic breathing.
“Overall, the program has a number of benefits to our patients,” Varnadore said. “Most importantly, cardiac rehabilitation helps eliminate hospital visits and improve patients’ overall quality of life.”
Some of the positive benefits to a cardiac rehabilitation program:
- Decrease symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath
- Increase strength and stamina
- Reduce stress
- Reduce risk of future heart problems
- Increase life span
To learn more about the cardiac rehabilitation program at IU Health White Memorial Hospital, call 574-583-2667.