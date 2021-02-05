INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives voted in favor of legislation co-authored by state Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) that would establish the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program, which would support Indiana's jobs and economy.
According to the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, the tourism industry employs more than 150,000 individuals and contributes roughly $9.3 billion to Indiana's economy.
A recent National Federation of Independent Business survey revealed small-business owners are worried about their business viability in 2021.
Negele said under this legislation, struggling businesses experiencing significant losses due to the pandemic, like those in the tourism and hospitality industries, would be eligible to receive funding.
"The small businesses across Indiana do so much to help their communities and provide a huge boost to the state's economy," Negele said. "It is vital we continue to support them through this pandemic and do what is needed to ensure they continue serving Hoosiers and contribute to our state's success. This bill would build on previous efforts to help small businesses get back on track."
Negele said this grant program would be an extension of the Small Business Restart Program and would continue to be administered by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. Small businesses that qualify could receive a grant to put toward a portion of business and payroll expenses.
In addition to receiving state funding, the program could also receive contributions from federal grants, donations and other sources.
House Bill 1004 heads to the Senate for further consideration.
For more information, visit iga.in.gov.