DELPHI — The National Weather Service's Indianapolis office has determined that two tornadoes touched down Friday evening in Carroll County.
The first, according to a report from NWS, indicates it hit the ground at 8:18 p.m. and was rated an EF1, with winds of about 95 mph. A second tornado touched down at 9:09 p.m. and has been classified as EF0, with winds of 74 mph.
The Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: EF0 is weak, with wind speeds between 65-85 mph; EF1 is moderate, with winds between 86-110 mph; EF2 is significant with 111-135 mph winds; EF3 is severe with 136-165 mph winds; EF4 is "extreme" with 166-200 mph winds; and the rare EF5 is considered "catastrophic," with 200 mph and higher wind speeds.
Meteorologists from the NWS-Indianapolis office visited the area Saturday morning to trace its path and determining its rating based on the damage left behind.
The NWS report states the EF-1 tornado was 50 yards wide and was on the ground for a little more than two miles. It began near the intersection of 1025 East and 100 North in far eastern Tippecanoe County.
The following is a description of the EF-1 tornado, according to the NWS-Indianapolis report:
"The roof on the east side of a barn was lifted and thrown about 20 yards to the southeast. Several large branches were broken off trees and thrown to the west and northwest, several being drug along the ground. A small wind mill was knocked down and pointed into the path of the tornado.
"Several small farm vehicles were moved or overturned. The tornado then appeared to lift briefly but may have occurred again in a field of corn before hitting a barn and house along County Line Road, northeast of where it originally began. Here, another roof segment was torn off a small barn and tree branches were thrown into the side of a house and a few went through windows. A car was also pulled about 5 feet.
"Another farm across the road in Carroll County had a barn roof lifted and the west wall collapsed. The tornado continued on a northeast path to just north of the intersection of County Road 700 South and 800 West where another farm was hit with the roof and sides of two barns thrown to the north and west.
"This appears to be where this tornado ended. Damage at all of these locations were consistent with an EF1 and winds up to 95 mph."
The EF-0 tornado, part of the same system of storms that moved across the area, then produced a weaker, but wider, twister that stayed on the ground for nearly 2 1/2 miles.
The following is NWS-Indianapolis' summary of the EF-0 tornado:
"The storm continued moving northeast across large expanses of corn and bean fields as well as wooded areas. No additional damage could be found from the ground until just east of County Road 500 East along 100 South, where the second tornado began and brushed the corner of a wooded lot and home.
"The damage was primarily snapping of the tops of trees along its path. The first damage found included several trees that were snapped towards the top with large limbs broken and brought down to the northeast, but a few large limbs were convergent into the path of this tornado and pointing southeast.
"Marks on the ground indicated some of the larger limbs had been pulled southeast. This tornado again appeared to dissipate but quickly start again multiple times along its path. This is consistent with spotter and eyewitness reports.
"Several points surveyed showed mainly tree damage and some minor shingle or siding damage to homes. This tornado ended just south of County Road 100 North about halfway between 600 East and Indiana 18 in Carroll County."
No deaths or injuries were reported as a result of either tornado.
