MONON – The word ‘culture’ is not taken lightly at Alliance Bank. The importance of service, reliability, and teamwork is regularly discussed and witnessed in action by our employees. In 2012, former Bank President Terry Stevens announced the first Spirit of Alliance Award to recognize a team member who exemplifies these traits. When Terry passed away, it only seemed fitting to rename the award after him…a man who himself displayed mentorship, empathy, and servant leadership with confidence and humor.
“Positive, helpful, warm and kind” are attributes Bank President Shane Pilarski listed before naming this year’s recipient of the award. “Her client service skills are exemplary; she defines quiet leadership. Alliance Bank is better today because of Laura Myers’ diligence, attention to detail, and leadership.”