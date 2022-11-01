MONTICELLO — When Dave Jabaay bought his garage on Canyon Loop along Lake Schafer, he had it painted a shade of gray. Then he thought it looked dull and decided a mural would liven it up. Luckily for him, his neighbor happened to be an artist with experience in murals. Jaci Zwierzchowski and Jabaay discussed his vision for a lake scene and the work began.
Zwierzchowski first had to decide how much sky, water and land to give the painting depth. Then with the help of her sister Lori Rossi, who took pictures of some of the houses along the lakeside, she began painting the houses in detail doing one house at a time. Rossi’s house is included in the painting which depicts the house, boat dock and her Japanese maple tree.
Zwierzchowski said she asked Jabaay if he’d like his boat in the mural, and he was all for it. She had him take pictures of his boat from different angles not sure which angle she would depict the boat from and then she went to work painting the boat adding Jabaay along with his wife into the painting. She also added his wave runner. As neighbors watched to progress, they recognized Jabaay’s boat in the mural and began to ask if they could have their boats in the painting as well. She said people were driving by in their golf carts to watch the painting’s progress. She’s gotten to know the neighbors through the painting and now they will just stop and chat.
She did add their boats to the painting and included their likenesses in the boats. One boat also includes the neighbors’ dog because it was in the picture of their boat.
Zwierzchowski said she sees Jabaay standing outside the garage just looking at the mural. When the mural was done, he had it sealed with several layers of clear coating to preserve the painting. It took about a month to complete and there were days when the humidity level was too high or it was too hot and she couldn’t paint.
Since the project is completed, she has been asked to paint another building. She also paints mailboxes. Her house is filled with her paintings, as well as works of art by other family members. After moving into her home, she decided to paint her shed. Her 3-year old granddaughter joined in showing the talent has been passed on to a new generation.
When Jabaay brought up the possibility of a mural, he had no idea Zwierzchowski was an artist, but it has certainly worked out for them, and the neighborhood, because it has brought them all closer together.