MONTICELLO — When Dave Jabaay bought his garage on Canyon Loop along Lake Schafer, he had it painted a shade of gray. Then he thought it looked dull and decided a mural would liven it up. Luckily for him, his neighbor happened to be an artist with experience in murals. Jaci Zwierzchowski and Jabaay discussed his vision for a lake scene and the work began.

Zwierzchowski first had to decide how much sky, water and land to give the painting depth. Then with the help of her sister Lori Rossi, who took pictures of some of the houses along the lakeside, she began painting the houses in detail doing one house at a time. Rossi’s house is included in the painting which depicts the house, boat dock and her Japanese maple tree.

