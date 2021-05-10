Indiana Conservation Officers have arrested multiple people on drug and firearm charges in Delphi.
While on patrol May 5, Lt. Daniel Dulin of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources encountered drug possession violations along the Tippecanoe River in Carroll County.
With help from the White County Sheriff’s Office and the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office, Dulin gathered information pertaining to drug-dealing activity that led to the issuance of a search warrant for a residence on West County Road 600 North.
Conservation officers, Carroll County sheriff’s deputies, White County sheriff’s deputies, and the Carroll County prosecutor’s investigator served the warrant and initially detained nine people. Indiana DNR officers seized more than 500 grams of a suspected schedule I controlled substance, suspected methamphetamine, two firearms, a vehicle, and several items associated with the illegal sale of narcotics.
Bo Doornbos, 27, and Emily Collier, 19, were both arrested for dealing schedule I controlled substance (enhancement for firearms and weight), a level 2 felony; dealing methamphetamine (enhancement for firearms), a level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine (enhancement for firearms), a level 5 felony; and possession of schedule I controlled substance, a level 6 felony.
Morgan Wireman, 30, of Monticello, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony, and for visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
All suspects are considered innocent until and unless proven guilty in court. All charging determinations are made by the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office.
The public is encouraged to report suspicious or potentially illegal activity occurring on any DNR property to DNR Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or by calling 911.