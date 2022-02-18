WHITE COUNTY — Indiana State Police and White County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 18 along northbound on Interstate 65, north of the 191 mile marker.
At the time of the crash, traffic was stopped due to other crashes that occurred earlier in the day in White and Jasper counties.
A preliminary investigation by Trooper McQueary revealed that a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Abigail Hollenbaugh, 37, of Greenwood, and a 2013 Volvo semi-truck and trailer driven by Benjamin McNeil, 47, Dolton, Ill., were traveling northbound on Interstate 65 in the right lane. Hollenbaugh and McNeil noticed that traffic was stopped and began to slow down. At that time, the driver of a 2016 Dodge Dart failed to slow down for traffic, side-swiped the Jeep, and ran into the back of the Volvo's trailer.
The driver of the Dodge Dart succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Their name is being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.
Neither Hollenbaugh nor McNeil were injured in the crash.