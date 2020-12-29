MONTICELLO — After 24 years on the bench, White County Superior Court Judge Robert Mrzlack is calling it a career.
His last official day on the job is Dec. 31.
“I have been serving the public and working in the White County Courthouse for 34 years, and that is simply long enough,” Mrzlack said. “It is time for the residents of White County, the litigants, my co-workers and staff, and the attorneys, to have someone new serve as judge. It is time for someone else to have the opportunity to serve.”
That someone will be Brad Woolley, who was elected as Mrzlack’s replacement on the Superior Court bench. Woolley was officially sworn into office Dec. 29 and will take his place on the court Jan. 1.
“I wish him all the best,” Mrzlack said.
Mrzlack began his political career in 1986 when he chose to run for White County prosecutor, about four years removed from law school. He was elected and served two terms.
“(Current White County Prosecutor) Bob Guy and I began our political careers together in 1987,” he said. “He was my chief deputy prosecutor for eight years.”
Mrzlack said he chose not to run for a third term as prosecutor in 1994 because he had plans to run for judge. He replaced retiring Judge Robert W. “Buck” Roth, White County’s first Superior Court judge, in 1996.
Between 1994-96, Mrzlack served as chief deputy prosecutor for Guy, who had been elected the county’s chief prosecutor.
Mrzlack moved to Monticello in 1969 with his parents and siblings. He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1975.
“Including my time in college and law school, I have lived (in Monticello) for more than 50 years,” he said.
In 1982, after graduating from the Indiana University School of Law-Indianapolis — he received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University — and becoming a new attorney, Mrzlack said he convinced his wife, Susan, to leave a good job with a large accounting firm in Indianapolis so he could return to Monticello to begin his career as a lawyer.
“I have been truly blessed to have a loving and supportive wife who was willing to allow me to pursue my career in Monticello,” he said. “We have been blessed to call Monticello home and to have raised our four wonderful children (Mike, Tony, Ellen and Lisa) here.”
Mrzlack said he has had a successful career in law. He often recalls a passage from American poet and essayist Ralph Waldo Emerson who defined success as follows:
“To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”
“I read these words years ago and it has been my mantra ever since,” he said.
Mrzlack said being a judge was often difficult and challenging.
“(I have made) many difficult decisions over the years. I have always tried to be fair, to be patient, to be humble, and to follow the law, keeping in mind that a judge is not always going to like the conclusions he or she has to reach,” he said.
After 50 years in Monticello and White County, Mrzlack said he and his wife plan to spend their retirement years in Indianapolis and in Michigan.
“(Indianapolis) is where we began our lives together,” he said.
Mrzlack said he is thankful that the residents of White County had enough confidence in him to let him serve 24 years as their judge.
“I am going to truly miss the many people who helped me succeed along the way,” he said. “Thanks for allowing me to be your Superior Court judge.”