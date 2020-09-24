MONTICELLO — A White County judge has been honored by the Indiana Supreme Court for his years of service on the bench.
Judge Robert Mrzlack, who presides over cases in White County Superior Court, was one of 24 overall judicial officers honored by the Indiana Supreme Court earlier this month. He was one of 15 to be honored for years of service on the bench, while nine others received an Indiana Judicial College certificate.
Mrzlack has served as White County Superior Court Judge for 24 years. His service will end Dec. 31 with his retirement as he did not seek another six-year term. He will be replaced on the bench Jan. 1, 2021, by Brad Woolley, who won the June 2 primary election and does not face a challenger in the Nov. 3 general election.
For the Indiana Judicial College certificate, judges must complete 120 hours of education presented by the Indiana Office of Court Services, a part of the Office of Judicial Administration that serves as the state’s judicial research and continuing judicial education agency. The program enhances legal knowledge, and improves personal and professional development for judges, probation officers and other court personnel.
Other area judges receiving recognition include Pulaski Superior Court Judge Crystal Brucker Kocher (IJC certificate) and Benton County Circuit Court Judge Rex Kepner (24 years of service).
Trial judges are commonly elected to a six-year term; therefore, those receiving the 24-year certificate have likely been elected more than four times.
The accomplishments were celebrated during the state's annual judicial conference, which was conducted virtually to accommodate social distancing measures.