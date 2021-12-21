MONTICELLO — It was business as usual for the last time for Monticello City Councilman Ralph Widmer.
Widmer attended his final city council meeting Dec. 20. There were no pressing matters, only the usual end-of-the-year housekeeping chores and carry-overs into 2022.
The veteran Ward 4 councilman announced his resignation in early November, effective at midnight Dec. 31. He cited plans to travel more and spend time with family as reasons for stepping away.
In September, Widmer also retired from the Alliance Bank Board of Directors.
Originally from Otterbein, Widmer leaves with two years remaining on his current term. Dan Oldenkamp, of Monticello, was selected by the White County GOP to finish out the remaining two years of Widmer’s term.
At the end of the Dec. 20 council meeting, Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross acknowledged Widmer for his years of service, commitment and dedication to the community and the city council.
“I have grown to admire and respect you, and you will be sorely missed,” she said. “I mean that from the heart.”
Gross then turned to Oldenkamp, who was present in the audience, and said, “Dan, you’ve got big shoes to fill.”
Councilman at-Large Ken Houston said he would refrain from saying anything about the size of shoes.
“I don’t know what that means, Mayor,” he said. “I just echo the mayor’s thoughts.”
Councilman Bill Cheever thanked Widmer for his help in working with him, while Councilman Doug Pepple said, “Ralph, eight years! Not too bad a job.”
“I’m not going to say anything because the tears will flow,” Councilwoman Kim Kramer said.
City Clerk-Treasurer James Mann told Widmer he would “see you around.”
“We’re just wishing you well,” he said. “Have a good time down in Florida.”
Last to speak was Widmer, who thanked the council for the well wishes.
“I came to the city 14 years ago. I’m a transplant from Benton, Tippecanoe County. I chose to make (Monticello) my home. It wasn’t forced on me. It was my choice, and I made a good choice when I came.”
Widmer said he never had intentions of becoming involved in city government.
“It’s one of the best things I ever did,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of good people and learned a lot of things. I received so much more from it than I gave. I really appreciate the people I’ve worked with.”