MONTICELLO — For folks still wondering, the city’s annual Christmas Parade of Lights is still on and will be staged under new sponsorship.
With the closing of the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce and White County Visitor’s Bureau — the usual sponsors of the event — the Monticello Rotary Club and the Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) are jointly taking it on.
Many local businesses, clubs and organizations participate in the parade, which draws thousands of people to downtown Monticello on the first Saturday of December. This year, the parade will be 6 p.m. Dec. 5.
The parade will take place based on COVID-19 orders and conditions at the time of the event. According to a joint press release from the Monticello Rotary Club and SOMA, if at any time the safety of the public may be compromised, Gov. Eric Holcomb, Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross, the Monticello City Council, or Monticello Police Chief Jason Lingenfelter may postpone or cancel the parade.
All parade participants will be required to follow face covering mandates as they exist at the time.
The parade will begin at Ohio and Third streets, proceed east on Ohio Street to Main and continue north through downtown, ending at Foster Street.
Here are some other things to know about this year’s parade:
• Registration/drop -off will begin at 4 p.m. at Meadowlawn Elementary School’s parking lot, at the South Street entrance. Ohio Street will be closed.
• Entries must be in line for the parade by 5:30 p.m.
• Each entry will receive a number to be displayed on the front-left side of the leading vehicle.
• Numbers will be collected when entries pass by the judges’ review stand.
• Judging will take place during the parade.
• Prizes will be given to the top six entries: first, second and third places, Spectacular Sparkles, Most Creative and Judges Pick.
• Deadline to submit parade entry form is Nov. 24.
For safety reasons, candy or other objects will not be thrown from moving vehicles. Instead, they will be handed out to spectators by a volunteer, wearing a mask and gloves, walking alongside their parade entry.
Santa Claus has a special “place of honor” at the end of the parade, so no one else is to be dressed as, or have any representation of, Santa associated with their parade entry.
All vehicles in the parade must be decorated and display lights (headlights should be turned off), and all walkers are required to have battery-powered lights on them and stay with their floats. All animals/livestock entries must provide their own clean-up crew and be on a leash, if applicable.
For a copy of the entry form, people may contact members of the Monticello Rotary Club or SOMA, or download it from a link associated with this story at www.thehj.com.
There is no entry fee to participate, but a small tax-deductible donation will be accepted to help offset expenses such as awards, candy, decorations and more. Checks should be made payable to the Rotary Club of Monticello and mailed to the club at P.O. Box 225, Monticello, IN 47960.