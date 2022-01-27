MONTICELLO — Lucy Dold, executive assistant for the Community Foundation of White County, has been selected as a member of the 2022 class of the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.
Launched by Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in 2021, the Mutz Institute provides a leadership training experience to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.
Dold successfully completed a competitive application process to gain one of 23 spots in this year’s class.
With a background in music education and human services, Dold has diverse career experiences working in the non-profit field, public school system, and as an entrepreneur. Now at the Community Foundation of White County, she is passionate about seeking ways to improve communities through philanthropy.
Some of her skills include organizing, writing, event planning, relationship building, and problem solving. But more personally, Dold strives to grow arts and culture opportunities and to build a more equitable society.
“We are living through one of the most taxing times in our history, and Indiana must have a new wave of sharp minds prepared to make substantial impact — ranging from education to economic development,” said Claudia Cummings, president and CEO of Indiana Philanthropy Alliance. “This program allows us to honor John Mutz, who was integral in the founding of IPA, while developing a talent pipeline of diverse philanthropic leaders.”
The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, IPA founder, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.
“The Mutz Institute will serve as a pipeline for the transformational philanthropic leaders Indiana needs now and in coming times,” said Jamie Merisotis, CEO of Lumina Foundation, one of the program supporters.
Visit https://www.inphilanthropy.org/MutzInstitute for a full listing of those accepted into the class of 2022 Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute.