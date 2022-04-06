MONTICELLO — Literacy Volunteers of White County presented Mariana Hauser of Monticello with the first Colleen Shook Citizenship Award on April 4.
The citizenship award, given to Hauser on April 4, was a check for $750 from the organization to help her pay for some of the expenses for her to become a citizen of the United States. Mariana was sworn in as a citizen recently during a ceremony in Indianapolis.
The award was presented by President Bill Madden and his wife, Janice, who both tutored Hauser for several years in her quest to learn English and study for the citizenship test.
On hand at the ceremony was Mariana's husband, Will Hauser, who works at Jordan Manufacturing in Monticello.
Colleen Shook was one of the founders of the organization in 1990. She passed away last year and donations made to the organization in her behalf were used to present the award in her name.
Literacy Volunteers offers many different studies to students for free, such as English as a Second Language, financial literacy, preparation for the high school equilvancy test, etc.
For more information on what they do, call 574-583-0789.