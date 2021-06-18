MONTICELLO — Tom Goffe, who turns 98 years old June 19, was awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur on Friday during a special ceremony at American Legion Post 81.
Goffe, who was a parachute rigger during the Normandy campaign on June 6, 1944, and participated in four other major campaigns, received the medal, considered France's highest honor.
Guillaume Lacroix, consul general of France to the Midwest based in Chicago, said French President Emmanuel Macron "took the very personal position to confer this award" to Goffe.
"This is a big deal and you are a big deal to us," Lacroix told Goffe.
Stay tuned for more details to this story.