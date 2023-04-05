MONTICELLO - The Monticello Board of Works met in a special session Monday night to approve a new light duty policy for the police department. Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz explained to the three person board the department doesn’t have a light duty policy in place. Currently, the officers are working full duty or not at all if suffering from injury or debilitating illness.
Kyburz said the policy is for temporary modified duty assignment and gives officers and employees the opportunity to come back to work and do light duty based on the circumstances of each individual situation. The chief and/or deputy chief will have the final decision for each case.
The policy requires a physician’s form explaining the reason for light duty and what the person’s limitations are for working.
City Attorney George Loy said Kyburz had done a good job of writing this policy.
Kyburz said there is plenty to do to keep the guys busy if they need this type of work restriction.
Mayor Cathy Gross said they should have a similar policy in place for all of the city’s departments, “Not because its needed, but something to consider.”
The policy also has wording for pregnancy if light duty is suggested by a physician.
Board member Andy Harmon agreed with Gross saying, “We will consider the same for all departments. The policy got the vote of approval 3-0 in favor before the short meeting was adjourned. The Board of Works’ regular meeting is held on the third Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. prior to the city council meeting.