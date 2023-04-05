Herald Journal Local News logo

MONTICELLO - The Monticello Board of Works met in a special session Monday night to approve a new light duty policy for the police department. Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz explained to the three person board the department doesn’t have a light duty policy in place. Currently, the officers are working full duty or not at all if suffering from injury or debilitating illness.

Kyburz said the policy is for temporary modified duty assignment and gives officers and employees the opportunity to come back to work and do light duty based on the circumstances of each individual situation. The chief and/or deputy chief will have the final decision for each case.

Tags