MONTICELLO – The Monticello Rotary Club is hosting a Rotary Bingo fundraiser in early April.
It will be 6:30 p.m. April 7 at the Brandywine Inn and Suites/Best Western on South Sixth Street in Monticello.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person. Pampered Chef items will be given away as prizes for winning Bingo games.
Proceeds from the Rotary Bingo will be used to support new playground equipment for the White County Boys & Girls Club.
Tickets are available at the Monticello Mayor’s office and Premier Advertising (816 W. Fisher St., Monticello) or by calling Jack Faker at 574-581-5461, Debbie Conover at 574-870-1217 or Karen Franscoviak at 574-297-1277.