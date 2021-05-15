MONTICELLO — The City of Monticello is recognizing Disability Awareness Month alongside Mental Health Awareness Month with a series of community events throughout May.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the city delayed recognition for Disability Awareness Month, traditionally celebrated in March, and honored it alongside Mental Health Awareness Month.
The city’s recognition for Disability Awareness Month started in 2013 under Mayor Cathy Gross’ direction as ADA/Title VI coordinator. Therefore, Mayor Gross and ADA/Title VI coordinator Katherine Tardiff wanted to continue observance while still being cognizant of the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.
“One of the easiest ways to make as many of our large events available was to hold them outdoors. But, of course, in March and in Indiana, you don’t always get help from mother nature,” Tardiff said. “We figured our chances of holding these events would be a lot better in May.”
Besides hanging banners around downtown, the city organized an art viewing reception, awards and live music event, and Mental Health Awareness fair to recognize Disability Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.
Disability Awareness Month Art Reception
Community members submitted art to be judged in an annual art show provided through a partnership between the Monticello-Union Township Public Library and the office of ADA/Title VI. The city collects the art and displays it, but the library hosts the viewing.
“Events like this are important because they are inclusive and really that is so much of what Disability Awareness Month is about — inclusivity," Tardiff said.
The viewing, conducted May 13, showcased artwork from the Twin Lakes elementary schools, middle school, and high school as well as the CDC and a local nursing home. The high school entries were split into two categories: Adaptive and Advocacy.
The Adaptive category showcases artwork from students who have a disability. Whereas, the Advocacy category showcases artwork from students who don’t have a disability, but wished to help spread awareness through art.
“The art viewing is to bring cultural awareness of any ability to the community because you have a variety of different work displayed here that brings attention to different abilities,” said Candace Wells, the library’s Adult Services manager and interim director
Judging took place before the reception, with judges selecting a winner from each category. Winning work can be viewed in the display case at the library entrance.
“So many of the judges this year said, 'Wow, (the entries) are so good this year and it is so hard to choose a first-place winner in every category,'” Tardiff said. “I hope the community members get a lot of enjoyment just from seeing how much talent and creativity exists in so many parts of our community.”
The artwork will be showcased until May 28 in the library program room.
Disability Awareness Month Awards and Music Festival
Community members listened to live music, roasted S'mores, and received awards for their artwork at the Disability Awareness Event May 14 at Altherr Park.
Art contest winners are: Carie Buckley (CDC Beginner), Angela Snowberger (CDC Intermediate), Stephanie Bell (CDC Advanced), Morgan Campbell (Roosevelt Middle School), Ethan Clingman (TLHS Adaptive Art), Mia Mrak (TLHS Advocate Art), Sedona Weaver (Senior Division), Elisa Santiago (Meadowlawn), Skylar Gibbs (Eastlawn) and Alexander Burgess (Oaklawn).
The Advocate of the Year award was presented to Lori Cheever for her advocacy, service and commitment to people with disabilities.
Cheever is the administrative assistant to the mayor and has served on the Council on Aging Board, Special Olympics Board, United Way Board and Mayor’s Advisory Council for the ADA.
“I was very surprised because I didn’t know I was getting it and I have been on the board since its inception, so it really means a lot to me,” Cheever said. “I just believe in this board and all it has done for the community. I have nominated several people, so to get it is just really an honor.”
James Kramer received the Trailblazer of the Year award for his commitment to improving the lives of people with disabilities.
Kramer, a veteran, is a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). He has served on the ADA’s Advisory Council since it was established, even fulfilling the role as council president for several terms.
After the awards ceremony, guests were treated to s'mores and live music from Frank Rupe and his students from his school of guitar, and the Shipp of Fools.
The library will host a Mental Health Fair from 4-6 p.m. May 19 with a “In Your Own Voice” presentation from the National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI). It will be in the library's program room.