Monticello receives Safe Haven Baby Box

MONTICELLO — After 18 months of preparing, planning and raising money, Tammy Vogel has finally watched her hard work come to fruition as the installation for White County’s Safe Haven Baby Box (SHBB) began this week.
The journey first began in March 2020 when Vogel and Monticello Fire Chief Galen Logan proposed their goal of securing a SHBB for White County to the Monticello City Council.
A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under the state’s Safe Haven Law that legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely and anonymously surrender her baby if she is unable to care for her newborn.
A devices are installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside, and an interior door allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building.
After receiving unanimous approval from the city council, the go-ahead was also granted by the Monticello Board of Public Works and Safety.
In May 2020, Mayor Cathy Gross signed a contract to join the SHBB network and begin the process of procuring the equipment.
“This is when the work began. We had a lot of money to raise,” Vogel said. “We needed around $10,000 to buy the box and an additional $3,000 for installation.”
Vogel, along with community volunteers, began to spread awareness of the SHBB program and money began to filter in. The donations were handled through the official SHBB website.
“Finally, in March 2021, we were able to order our Baby Box,” Vogel said. “It has arrived and installation at the Monticello Fire Station began on Monday, Aug. 23.”
“We have been very lucky to have the material donated for the installation process,” Logan said. “Doug Simmons, of Hagerman Construction, made a few calls and was able to round up everything needed for the job. We only have to pay the labor cost for the installation.”
Logan expects the job to be completed by the end of the week.
“We have a lot of testing to do before the box can be considered operational. We have to do alarm checks for several consecutive days to make sure everything is working properly and the correct people are notified should a baby be placed in the box,” he said. “The door is always unlocked when empty. If someone opens the door, a silent alarm is triggered."
Logan said when a baby is placed in the box, a beam is broken, a heater is activated — if needed — and the box will automatically lock as soon as the door shuts.
"A monitoring company will contact dispatch informing the fire and police departments that the box has been utilized," he said. "At that time, the box can only be accessed from inside the fire department.”
Logan said the responding firefighter or police officer is responsible for the baby until the Indiana Department of Family and Children's Services take custody of the baby for foster care placement.
“It is essentially ‘their’ baby until it can be medically cleared at the hospital and a foster placement can be made," he said.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes organization's primary goal is to raise awareness of the Safe Haven Law. Women in crisis can call the 24-hour hotline and receive counseling and assistance. To date, the hotline has received more than 8,000 calls from every state in the United States.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes has referred more than 500 women to crisis pregnancy centers, assisted in seven adoption referrals, and have had 100 legal Safe Haven surrenders.
In Indiana, 12 babies have been surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box. Three babies have been surrendered to firefighters at Safe Haven Baby Box locations. Since April 2016, when the first box was installed, there have been no dead abandoned infants in Indiana.
The founder of SHBB, Monica Kelsey, started the organization after learning she was abandoned as an infant and seeing a "baby box" in operation at a church in Cape Town, South Africa. She has made it her personal mission to educate others on the Safe Haven Law and to do whatever it takes to save the lives of babies from being abandoned. The Safe Haven Baby Box takes the face to face interaction out of the surrender and protects the mother from being seen.
“Sometimes, a parent feels they have no options or support,” Vogel said. “It is important for them to know that their baby is wanted and we are here to help. They can safely and anonymously surrender their baby knowing it will only be alone for a few minutes before a firefighter will be there serving as a surrogate.”
Even though the money to purchase the box has been secured, the SHBB will have ongoing expenses that need community support.
“We have an annual monitoring fee of $600 and dues to SHBB foundation of $200 per year that will need to be self-sustaining,” Logan said. “The City of Monticello will incur some minimal cost for the utilities needed to run the alarms but the majority of the funds for maintaining the White County Baby Box will need to come from community donations.”
Vogel said she is thankful to have the support of the mayor and fire chief.
“When I saw on the news (that) another baby had been abandoned in an unsafe place, I knew we needed to do something,” she said. “SHBB founder Monica Kelsey will be at the blessing and unveiling of our Baby Box which will take place as soon as everything is ready and working. Monica has been instrumental in our fundraising efforts.”
Donations will continue to be accepted through the SHBB foundation at: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/shbb. Designate funds for the White County Baby Box located at the Monticello Fire Department when making a donation.