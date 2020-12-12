MONTICELLO — Water rates for city water customers may be on the rise in 2021.
The city plans to conduct a public hearing Dec. 21 concerning proposed water utility rates and charges.
According to Monticello City Clerk-Treasurer Jim Mann, the council approved on Oct. 5 the Wastewater Ordinance 2020-08, which placed the rate on residential users per 100 cubic feet at $8.90 effective March 1, 2021.
Earlier this year, a wastewater rate of $7.95 per 100 cubic feet went into effect from council action with Ordinance 2019-15, which passed Dec. 16, 2019. It was passed in response to state and federal requirements to mitigate such things as sewer overflows, the city’s aging water pipe and lift station infrastructure, and a new water well field in the event Monticello’s current — and aging — wells fail.
The city council passed the ordinance as part of a two-year overall plan to raise water and wastewater rates by a total of 25 percent and 33 percent, respectively. At that time, the council decided to only pass rate hikes for 2020 while waiting until this month to propose ordinances for 2021.
The current proposed ordinance — 2020-16 — would set metered rates for the first 400 cubic feet of usage at $4.78 per 100 cubic feet. The existing ordinance, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2011, has a rate set at $3.78 100 cubic feet.
Before that can happen, the city council will have a public hearing on the proposed increase at 6 p.m. Dec. 21. Because of the COVID-19 health emergency regarding limits on public gatherings, the hearing will be conducted electronically via Zoom, a video conference and online chat program.
Written questions and comments can be mailed to Mayor Cathy Gross’ office at 227 N. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960. For those who wish to use Zoom, contact the mayor’s office at 574-583-9889 to get details on joining the meeting.
The meeting will also be broadcast via the city of Monticello’s Facebook page, with questions being taken during the meeting. People can also ask questions during the meeting by calling 574-870-0044.