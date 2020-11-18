MONTICELLO — The city of Monticello will be conducting an income survey to help the city apply for various grants with the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Grant dollars will support various community projects and make other capital improvements.
In the coming weeks, people may receive a visit from a surveyor or a letter in the mail asking for the number of people in a household and if the total annual income is below or above a certain threshold. All information will remain anonymous.
Please be courteous and honest and help our city achieve its goals by participating. This survey is very important for the city of Monticello to become eligible for Community Development Block grants.
The survey is sanctioned by the city.
People who have any questions should contact Brenda Elizalde at 574-583-5443 or Lindi Conover with EPCollaboration at 765-602-3070.