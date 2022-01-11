BUFFALO — Each year LightStream produces and distributes a 13-month calendar featuring the talents of a local photographer.
This year, Leah Marie Studios, owned by Leah Padlo, was selected for the honor.
“I was honored to be selected as this year’s featured photographer,” Padlo said. “I began taking photos 11 years ago when my dad bought me a camera for Christmas. I started with senior pictures for friends and from there it grew. Now, photography is my creative outlet.”
Padlo also enjoys working with watercolors, digital drawings, logos and murals. She stays busy as the Twin Lakes High School art teacher, prom sponsor, and theater volunteer.
Padlo is also a founding member of Monticello Arts Beat, a local non-profit promoting local artists and events.
“It was a privilege to share 13 of my photos with the community as part of this calendar,” Padlo said. “I had to choose from my favorite landscapes, pet and car photos but I also really enjoy individual and family photo sessions.”
For more information about Leah Marie Studios LLC, visit her Facebook page for a complete list of upcoming specials and a sampling of Padlo’s creative photo shoots.
Calendars are free and can be picked up at the LightStream office in Buffalo or at any participating business. An updated list of pick-up locations is available on the LightStream Facebook page.
“This a very unique experience for me, I love being able to use my creativity to help others,” Padlo said. “I am looking forward to meeting new people and reaching new areas with my photos. I am hoping to continue branching out and helping others capture those everlasting memories.”