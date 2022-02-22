MONTICELLO — A bill authored by the Indiana Legislature has drawn great concern from members of the Monticello City Council.
So much so that the council passed a resolution Feb. 22 opposing Senate Bill 378, which is designed to tweak the assessment value of a business’s personal property, increasing the acquisition cost threshold for personal property tax exemption from $80,000 to $250,000.
It is meant to offer relief to small business taxpayers with less than $250,000 in taxable equipment.
Here is how the bill is explained on the Indiana General Assembly website:
• Provides an exemption for business personal property regardless of the acquisition cost that applies only if the property is placed in service in calendar year 2023.
• Allows the exemption for the entire useful life of the property.
• Requires the department of local government finance to adopt rules to amend the Indiana Administrative Code to reduce the minimum valuation percentage for depreciable personal property from 30% to 27.5% for the 2023 assessment date, and to 25% for assessment dates beginning in 2024 and thereafter.
• Amends the county option exemption for business personal property to allow counties to adopt an exemption ordinance that applies only to the first five-year period after new business personal property is placed in service and that would require the personal property to be placed back on the tax rolls beginning in the sixth year of its useful life.
Current law requires businesses to pay a tax on at least 30% of the purchase price of machinery and equipment every year, even if the equipment is several years old and no longer worth 30% of its original cost.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has made cutting the 30% floor on equipment one of his top priorities this year. He had his fellow Republican hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate.
Monticello’s resolution opposes all legislation that contemplates eliminating any portion of the personal property tax without a permanent, full replacement guaranteed by the state. That replacement, according to the resolution must be a source of revenue with continued growth over time, just as a property tax base would, to allowing growing communities to meet the demand for services.
The city feels that for taxing units with real property not at the tax caps, a reduction in the tax base could result in property owners paying more in residential property taxes. For those taxing units with real property at the tax caps, any phase-out of the business personal property tax means a loss in revenue for local units of government.
Business personal property tax distributions to Indiana’s local units of government exceed $1 billion – including 1.7 million to the city of Monticello, which represents about 25% of the city’s property tax revenue.
Significantly reducing the business personal property tax, according to officials, “will have a dramatic impact on the city’s ability to repay tax increment financing bonds because a large portion of the revenue backing the bonds comes from personal property.
Attorney George Loy told city council members that White County government also passed a similar resolution about 10 hours prior during its meeting Feb. 22.