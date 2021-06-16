MONTICELLO — Mayor Cathy Gross says the city of Monticello’s Small Business OCRA Grant Round 3 applications are now available.
The completed application packet is due back no later than 4 p.m. June 30. Businesses that have been established and operational within the city limits of Monticello since Jan. 1, 2020, may be eligible for the maximum award amount of $10,000. This grant money is to be used for payroll, training and operational costs.
The selection committee, formed with the mayor, clerk-treasurer, City Council members, and the Monticello Redevelopment Corporation, will consider whether applicant businesses have:
• Demonstrated a commitment to the community, through the support of local youth or charitable programs, good corporate citizenship, participation in community and business support organizations.
• Plans to hire, maintain, train or assist individuals who lost jobs or experienced economic hardship during the COVID-19 crisis.
• Needs that have not been or are not anticipated to be addressed through other government assistance programs.
• Made all reasonable efforts to keep employees employed during the recovery process.
• An industry sector particularly affected negatively by COVID-19 and public safety measures associated with the outbreak (for example: retail, dine-in restaurant, salon).
• Are not franchise owned.
• A physical location within the city limits of Monticello.
• Had 100 or fewer employees as of Jan. 1, 2021.
• Received funds in previous rounds of city or county grant/loan programs
• Are veteran, woman or minority ownership.
The Small Business Grant program has limited funding; therefore, not all grant requests may be approved at the level requested.
Application packets can be picked up at the mayor’s office at 227 N. Main St.
For more information, contact Lori Cheever at mayorassistant@monticelloin.gov, or by calling 574-583-9889.