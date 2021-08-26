PLAINFIELD — Kilen Foulks, of Monticello, will receive a $1,500 scholarship from Duke Energy to help pay for her post-high school education.
Foulks is one of 52 selected as part of the 2021 Duke Energy Scholars Program. She will attend International Business College to study to be a veterinary technician. Her parents are James Foulks and Rochelle Brown.
“Kilen is a dedicated student who recognizes the value and importance of furthering her education,” said Duke Energy President Stan Pinegar. “For 36 years we’ve supported employees and their families through the scholars program. It’s one of the many ways we strengthen the communities where we live and serve.”
Scholarships are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors who are the dependent children of Duke Energy employees and retirees. The company selects the award recipients based on academic record, leadership and participation in school and community activities, honors and awards, adult appraisal, work experience and other factors.
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 840,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana’s largest electric supplier.